NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Stake Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,511,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $842.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.67). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXRT. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

