NEXT Trading Down 5.5% Today (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One NEXT token can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00036163 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2.55 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.01517392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020387 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00001403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001783 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.