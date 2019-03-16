NFI Group (NFI) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded up C$0.26 on Friday, hitting C$31.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$28.47 and a 52 week high of C$61.25.

In related news, insider Vincent James Sardo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.15, for a total value of C$62,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$536,831.10. Also, insider Adam L. Gray acquired 35,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,159,893.18.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

