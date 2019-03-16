Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.24% of CyrusOne worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5,517.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,191,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,545 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CONE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,002,344.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,630.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Klayko bought 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,017.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CONE opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.80 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

