Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Nike were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nike by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,985,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,555,886,000 after purchasing an additional 491,974 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in Nike by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 236,782 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 89,125 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nike from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.62 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.59.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $12,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,539,963 shares in the company, valued at $126,276,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $61,862,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

