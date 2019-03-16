NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,366 CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in CNOOC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CNOOC by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CNOOC by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CNOOC by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNOOC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

CEO stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.57. The company had a trading volume of 135,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,191. CNOOC Ltd has a 1 year low of $138.99 and a 1 year high of $202.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

