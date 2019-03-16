NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (MSC)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Studio City International comprises 0.7% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.23% of Studio City International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Studio City International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

MSC stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. 2,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -71.19. Studio City International Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/nine-masts-capital-ltd-takes-position-in-studio-city-international-holdings-ltd-msc.html.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.