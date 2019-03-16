Niu Technologies (NIU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $8.15 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NIU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.12 price target on the stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

