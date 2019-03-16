NN (NNBR) Stock Price Down 12.4% Following Weak Earnings

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)’s share price was down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 1,383,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 422,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $199.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. NN had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. NN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet cut NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NN in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other NN news, Director Carey A. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Jr. Burwell acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $42,910.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,996.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NN in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NN by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NN by 11,750.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NN by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in NN in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $384.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NN Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

