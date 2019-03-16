Noah (NOAH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Noah presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $46.39 on Thursday. Noah has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Noah by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Noah by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Noah by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 101,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

