Noir Price Tops $0.0202 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $390,347.00 and approximately $230.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00397393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.01701454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00235327 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00002099 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 19,320,442 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

