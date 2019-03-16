Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXP opened at $22.12 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.33). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

