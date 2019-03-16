Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,964 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 19.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 191.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,043,000 after acquiring an additional 307,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.85 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

TCO opened at $50.35 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.91 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.41%.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

