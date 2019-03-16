Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 10,854 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

