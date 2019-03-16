Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 119,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UNG stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

