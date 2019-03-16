Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,739 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 7,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $1,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $2,569,175.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $18,348,472. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $143.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $171.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

