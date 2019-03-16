Northgate’s (NTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Northgate (LON:NTG) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Northgate in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Northgate in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northgate currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 491 ($6.42).

Shares of LON NTG opened at GBX 366.80 ($4.79) on Tuesday. Northgate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 306.40 ($4.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 449.80 ($5.88). The company has a market capitalization of $482.53 million and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.34.

Northgate Company Profile

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

