Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Northstar Realty Europe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northstar Realty Europe’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Northstar Realty Europe had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE NRE opened at $17.62 on Friday. Northstar Realty Europe has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRE. Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,992,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 4,970.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 669,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,774,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 53,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

