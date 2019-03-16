Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,864 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Northstar Realty Europe worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Northstar Realty Europe by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northstar Realty Europe by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northstar Realty Europe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NRE opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Northstar Realty Europe Corp has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.93 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 29.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northstar Realty Europe Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Northstar Realty Europe Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

