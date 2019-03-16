NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Increases Stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 197.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Covanta were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,979,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,410,000 after buying an additional 133,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,979,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,410,000 after buying an additional 133,161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,082,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,949,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,997,000 after buying an additional 85,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after buying an additional 1,567,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Covanta news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,186.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Covanta in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Covanta from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

CVA opened at $17.09 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.90, a P/E/G ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

