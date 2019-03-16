NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases New Holdings in Square, Inc. (SQ)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Square by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Square by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,867,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,769,000 after purchasing an additional 177,719 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $163,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,753,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,424,161 shares of company stock valued at $97,247,689. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Square stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,832.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.88 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

