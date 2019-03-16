NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes $99,000 Position in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Ubiquiti Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ubiquiti Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ubiquiti Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti Networks alerts:

UBNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Ubiquiti Networks stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $148.68.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $307.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.44 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 132.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ubiquiti Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

In other Ubiquiti Networks news, Director Ronald Sege sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.60, for a total value of $1,608,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-takes-99000-position-in-ubiquiti-networks-inc-ubnt.html.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.