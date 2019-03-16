NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $72.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.85 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

