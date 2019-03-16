NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.53% of NuVasive worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $31,210,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $11,153,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 81.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 450,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $12,748,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $7,573,000.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVasive to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NuVasive to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $55.37 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

