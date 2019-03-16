NVE (NVEC) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NVE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NVE stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,619. The firm has a market cap of $477.28 million, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.32. NVE has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.96% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NVE in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NVE by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NVE by 26.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVE by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

