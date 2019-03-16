NVIDIA (NVDA) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura cut their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $169.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.89. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $737,230,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 589.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.