Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (ASB)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,465,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,102,000 after acquiring an additional 304,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,465,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,102,000 after acquiring an additional 304,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,228,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,365,000 after acquiring an additional 272,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,724,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,245,000 after acquiring an additional 344,594 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,026,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 9,881 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $228,942.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,531.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,894 shares of company stock worth $1,284,380. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Associated Banc to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded Associated Banc from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Associated Banc from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

