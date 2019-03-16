Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $644,000 Holdings in Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,115,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 22,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $508,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.72. Triumph Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $807.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

