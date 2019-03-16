Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,830,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 133,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,194,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $359,064,000 after acquiring an additional 187,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,194,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $359,064,000 after acquiring an additional 187,384 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,620,000 after acquiring an additional 57,188 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $238,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,072. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $39.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.55 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Wolverine World Wide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

