Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of eHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,565,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,568,000 after buying an additional 58,661 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,472,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 3,648.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 787,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 766,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $135,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek N. Yung purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.36 per share, with a total value of $110,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 1.36.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). eHealth had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $134.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.66 million. Research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on eHealth to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

