Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON OCN opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Ocean Wilsons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,310 ($17.12). The firm has a market cap of $403.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58.

Get Ocean Wilsons alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/ocean-wilsons-holdings-limited-declares-dividend-of-0-70-ocn.html.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides maritime and logistics services in Bermuda, Brazil, Panama, and Uruguay. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.