OceanaGold (OGC) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OGC. Desjardins lowered OceanaGold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$242.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. Its flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. OceanaGold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

