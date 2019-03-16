Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Position Trimmed by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,924 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

NYSE ORI opened at $21.00 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other Old Republic International news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,037,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,600 shares of company stock worth $111,870. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/old-republic-international-co-ori-position-trimmed-by-neuburgh-advisers-llc.html.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.