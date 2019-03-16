Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OLLI. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.73.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $97.61.

In related news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 95,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $7,673,675.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,528,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,538,443.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 24,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $1,990,057.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,584,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,509,334.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,472 shares of company stock worth $16,607,508. 20.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 796.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 92.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

