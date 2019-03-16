Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Singular Research

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Singular Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ZEUS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.12. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $429.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.45 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Marabito bought 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,814.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 753,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 84,066 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 86,325 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.