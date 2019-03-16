OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,023 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 76.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 116,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $119.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/omnistar-financial-group-inc-sells-1023-shares-of-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.