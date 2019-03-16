OncoSec Medical Inc (ONCS) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for OncoSec Medical in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

ONCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.53 on Thursday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 484.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 83,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 1,303.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 221,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 163,405 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

