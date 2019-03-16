ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Holdings Cut by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386,261 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ONEOK worth $28,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,664.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5,259.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,415,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,592 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.85 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 25th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Mizuho began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

