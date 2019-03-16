Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $245,000 Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 53.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.36. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

