Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $237,000 in Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Stock

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NR. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $753.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.69. Newpark Resources Inc has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $11.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.61 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

