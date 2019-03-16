Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $919.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Lantheus had a return on equity of 73.07% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 1,789 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $40,735.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,232.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 9,564 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $157,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,263 shares of company stock valued at $928,120. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

