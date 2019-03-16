Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $254,000 Position in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,300,000 after buying an additional 90,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,821,000 after buying an additional 46,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,828,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,821,000 after buying an additional 46,240 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,329,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 50.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,005,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after buying an additional 339,339 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Brodbeck sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $263,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,451.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $46.19 on Friday. Shutterstock Inc has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Shutterstock had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $254,000 Position in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-takes-254000-position-in-shutterstock-inc-sstk.html.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.