Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS)’s share price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 139,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 58,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/orestone-mining-ors-trading-up-16-7.html.

About Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Orestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.