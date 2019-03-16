Orestone Mining (ORS) Trading Up 16.7%

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS)’s share price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 139,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 58,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a market cap of $1.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.33.
About Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS)
Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
