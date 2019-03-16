ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OLCLY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLCLY. ValuEngine downgraded ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of OLCLY opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.23. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

