Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OUT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.54.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth about $130,519,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 53.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,992,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,719 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 946,832.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,121,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after buying an additional 2,120,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,335,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 339.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,941,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 1,499,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

