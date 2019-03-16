Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEIX opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pacific Ethanol has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.35.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.41). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $334.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 97,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 197,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 406,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 46,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

