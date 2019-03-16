Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Director John Md Thomas Sells 10,000 Shares

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Director John Md Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Md Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 31st, John Md Thomas sold 17,500 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $137,375.00.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 58,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,076. The stock has a market cap of $171.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 40.70%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMBC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 244.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

