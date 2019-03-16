Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Shares Bought by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,163,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,680,000 after buying an additional 172,936 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

PPBI stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $45.95.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

In related news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 43,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,302,567.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 234,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

