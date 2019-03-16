Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3,735.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

PCRX stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.40. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $95.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,524.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/pacira-pharmaceuticals-inc-pcrx-shares-bought-by-nomura-holdings-inc.html.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.