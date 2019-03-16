PAR Technology (PAR) Announces Earnings Results

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million.

PAR Technology stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.82 million, a PE ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 0.01. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $28.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

